UK Companies Fear Ruin Over Delay to Gov't Energy Support Package to Cover 'Costs of Doing Business'

UK Companies Fear Ruin Over Delay to Gov’t Energy Support Package to Cover ‘Costs of Doing Business’

14.09.2022

2022-09-14T05:46+0000

2022-09-14T05:46+0000

2022-09-14T05:46+0000

energy crisis in europe

liz truss

energy

energy prices

energy crisis

uk

UK business leaders are likely to face weeks of delays before they receive their share of the government’s energy support package, announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 8, The Financial Times reported.Difficulty of launching a support mechanism before November has been cited as the reason why companies will purportedly have to wait longer than households to receive the bailout to cover the soaring “costs of doing business.” However, as hundreds of thousands of companies’ fixed-price energy contracts are due to expire at the start of October, they face steep price rises within weeks. Ministers have been warned by business lobby groups that many companies, particularly in sectors such as hospitality and manufacturing, may not survive without a lifeline this autumn.When unveiling the government’s plan, which is purportedly worth £150 billion, the PM said businesses, charities and public sector organisations would be offered six months of support “equivalent” to the package being offered to households.While consumers are to have their yearly gas and electricity bills capped to a £2,500 on average from October 1, ministers have reportedly told business executives that the support scheme for them is still in the works.Looming ‘Cliff Edge’In the case of UK households, the rolling energy price cap is operated by the regulator, Ofgem. The energy price cap set by the regulator dictates the amount energy suppliers can charge customers on their standard variable tariffs. Until October 1, the cap has been set at £1,971, after which it was expected to rise to £3,549. Further hikes were expected on January 1 and April 1 next year. However, it will now be frozen until 2024. Without the announced government intervention, the average household energy bill would have soared 80pc next month – from £1,971 to £3,549 annually.However, the separate support package for businesses is more complicated. Ministers and officials are believed to be still figuring out how to limit companies’ energy bills, with specific legislation possibly required which could add to the delays, the report stated. Parliament is currently suspended until the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, and is due to go into recess for the party conferences on September 22.In line with the broad framework of the government’s plan for companies, it would provide energy suppliers with a subsidy to cover the difference between a new - lower - price and what energy retailers would otherwise charge their business customers. But ministers are yet to decide on the precise system for implementing this.British businesses have deplored being left in the dark by the government regarding the financial details of the scheme, according to the report. There is believed to be no clarity as to where fixed unit prices would be set or if this could be used by businesses that have already negotiated contracts at higher levels in recent months. It had been suggested earlier that companies might be allowed to exit existing contracts negotiated at a higher rate earlier this year so that they may benefit from the energy assistance.Furthermore, this government support for companies faces a looming “cliff edge” in the spring as the full package is due to run out after six months. After that, there will be a review to decide on further help for only the most vulnerable industries. Ministers are yet to reveal details about which industries were likely to be deemed ‘vulnerable.’ Executives have expressed fears that amid the energy crisis, numerous shops, pubs, restaurants and hotels have might face financial ruin this winter.A survey of pubs, restaurants and hotels by lobby group UKHospitality, published last week, reveled that one in five businesses feared they would not survive the current crisis. Another 60 percent admitted they were no longer profitable.As for the large industries, Steve Elliott, chief executive of the Chemical Industries Association, was cited as saying:

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

liz truss, energy, energy prices, energy crisis, uk