Prince Harry Not Allowed to Wear Military Uniform to Grandmother’s Funeral, Says Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry Not Allowed to Wear Military Uniform to Grandmother’s Funeral, Says Buckingham Palace
On Monday, Buckingham Palace informed media outlets that only working members of the royal family will be allowed to wear their military uniforms during the... 14.09.2022
03:49 GMT 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Seth WenigPrince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
On Monday, Buckingham Palace informed media outlets that only working members of the royal family will be allowed to wear their military uniforms during the four funeral ceremonies of Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, with the exception of one person.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was often rumored to be the Queen’s favorite child, fell from the good graces of his mother, his country and the entire world after he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a man who was responsible for attacking at least 36 children, with some as young as 14 years old.
Andrew was stripped of his honorary military ranks, patronages, and the use of his “His Royal Highness” title after he was sued for sexual assault in United States federal court. But despite the cloud of scandal he has brought to the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew will be allowed to wear his military uniform to one event, while Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will have to be dressed in civilian uniform.
The coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, arrives at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
World
Biden on a Bus? Foreign Leaders Expected to Be Bussed Into Queen’s Funeral
12 September, 22:48 GMT
Both are non-working members of the royal family, but are still military veterans. Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years and fought in the Falklands War as a helicopter pilot, while Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and served two active-duty tours in Afghanistan before becoming captain.
Andrew will be wearing his military dress for the Queen’s final service in Westminster Hall as “a special mark of respect.” Oddly enough, his siblings will also appear in military uniform, including Anne, Princess Royal, who has no military training or experience, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who dropped out of the Royal Marines.
“Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry said.
The snub was seen as outrageous amongst those on social media, with one Twitter user bashing the order as “deplorable.”
The snub seems even more offensive given that Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, which works to bring together and rehabilitate wounded service members and veterans in sporting events. The international sport event first began in 2014 after Prince Harry visited the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013.
It may be possible that none of the royal family members end up wearing their military uniform, as was the case for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last April.
