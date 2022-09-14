https://sputniknews.com/20220914/prince-harry-not-allowed-to-wear-military-uniform-to-grandmothers-funeral-says-buckingham-palace-1100744073.html

Prince Harry Not Allowed to Wear Military Uniform to Grandmother’s Funeral, Says Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Not Allowed to Wear Military Uniform to Grandmother’s Funeral, Says Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was often rumored to be the Queen’s favorite child, fell from the good graces of his mother, his country and the entire world after he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a man who was responsible for attacking at least 36 children, with some as young as 14 years old.Andrew was stripped of his honorary military ranks, patronages, and the use of his “His Royal Highness” title after he was sued for sexual assault in United States federal court. But despite the cloud of scandal he has brought to the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew will be allowed to wear his military uniform to one event, while Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will have to be dressed in civilian uniform.Both are non-working members of the royal family, but are still military veterans. Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years and fought in the Falklands War as a helicopter pilot, while Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and served two active-duty tours in Afghanistan before becoming captain.Andrew will be wearing his military dress for the Queen’s final service in Westminster Hall as “a special mark of respect.” Oddly enough, his siblings will also appear in military uniform, including Anne, Princess Royal, who has no military training or experience, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who dropped out of the Royal Marines.The snub was seen as outrageous amongst those on social media, with one Twitter user bashing the order as “deplorable.”The snub seems even more offensive given that Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, which works to bring together and rehabilitate wounded service members and veterans in sporting events. The international sport event first began in 2014 after Prince Harry visited the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013.It may be possible that none of the royal family members end up wearing their military uniform, as was the case for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last April.

