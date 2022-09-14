https://sputniknews.com/20220914/russian-citizen-klyushins-defense-to-file-motions-in-us-court-postponing-trial---lawyer-1100786629.html

Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions in US Court Postponing Trial - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legal defense team for Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, who is charged in the United States with being involved in a global... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

"We are preparing to file several motions, and that is why the trial will be postponed," Nemtsev said. "The judge will announce the exact date tomorrow. The postponement to January 30, 2023 was previously discussed."Nemtsev pointed out that Klyushin feels fine and is actively working with the lawyers to study the evidence and prepare for the trial.The status conference for Klyushin is scheduled for Thursday, according to the schedule of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.In December, Klyshin was charged together with four other Russian nationals with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US filing agents used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

