Steele Dossier Source, Russian Danchenko, Was FBI's Paid Informant in 2017-2020 -Documents

Steele Dossier Source, Russian Danchenko, Was FBI's Paid Informant in 2017-2020 -Documents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Igor Danchenko, accused by the FBI of making false statements in the case of former US President Donald Trump's "Russian... 14.09.2022

After the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the US authorities have been investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia, based on a dossier prepared by ex-UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Now a trial is under way in the US against Danchenko, whom the FBI accuses of making false statements in the case of Trump's alleged collusion with the Russian authorities.The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and "fabricated" facts.According to the document, Danchenko provided data to Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia.Trump has already reacted to the published document.A federal probe is under way into possible mishandling of purportedly sensitive information by Trump, which led to a raid last month on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Federal investigators recovered boxes of materials from the residence, including empty folders with classified labeling.Trump has denied improperly storing classified records at Mar-a-Lago and characterized the probe as weaponization of the US justice system against him.

