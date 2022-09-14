International
- Sputnik International, 1920
SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/bill-on-irans-accession-to-sco-handed-over-to-parliament-1100779396.html
Bill on Iran's Accession to SCO Handed Over to Parliament
Bill on Iran's Accession to SCO Handed Over to Parliament
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bill on Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has been submitted to the country's parliament by the... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T16:00+0000
2022-09-14T16:00+0000
sco summit in samarkand
iran
middle east
shanghai cooperation organization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:0:3318:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_f53d164da59ea165e7b2f36ff1fa4a17.jpg
Iran's government has completed verification of the bill and handed it over to the country's parliament for further legal process, according to the spokesman. He also added that Iran's membership in the SCO would contribute to the promotion of economic interests of his country, and help develop a more balanced foreign policy.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Samarkand on Wednesday to participate in the SCO summit, which will be taking place on September 15-16.On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Iran will participate in the 2023 SCO summit in India as a full member of the organization.The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the organization as a full-fledged member.Earlier on Wednesday, Uzbekistan said Egypt and Qatar have been granted the status of SCO dialogue partners.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/irans-sco-permanent-membership-deal-to-be-signed-at-groups-uzbekistan-summit-1100683591.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, middle east, shanghai cooperation organization
iran, middle east, shanghai cooperation organization

Bill on Iran's Accession to SCO Handed Over to Parliament

16:00 GMT 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bill on Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has been submitted to the country's parliament by the government, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Wednesday.
Iran's government has completed verification of the bill and handed it over to the country's parliament for further legal process, according to the spokesman. He also added that Iran's membership in the SCO would contribute to the promotion of economic interests of his country, and help develop a more balanced foreign policy.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Samarkand on Wednesday to participate in the SCO summit, which will be taking place on September 15-16.
On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Iran will participate in the 2023 SCO summit in India as a full member of the organization.
Preparations for the XIV meeting of the Presidents of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
SCO Summit in Samarkand
Iran’s SCO Permanent Membership Deal to Be Signed at Group’s Uzbekistan Summit
12 September, 13:12 GMT
The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the organization as a full-fledged member.
Earlier on Wednesday, Uzbekistan said Egypt and Qatar have been granted the status of SCO dialogue partners.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала