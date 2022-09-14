https://sputniknews.com/20220914/bill-on-irans-accession-to-sco-handed-over-to-parliament-1100779396.html
Bill on Iran's Accession to SCO Handed Over to Parliament
Iran's government has completed verification of the bill and handed it over to the country's parliament for further legal process, according to the spokesman. He also added that Iran's membership in the SCO would contribute to the promotion of economic interests of his country, and help develop a more balanced foreign policy.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Samarkand on Wednesday to participate in the SCO summit, which will be taking place on September 15-16.On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Iran will participate in the 2023 SCO summit in India as a full member of the organization.The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the organization as a full-fledged member.Earlier on Wednesday, Uzbekistan said Egypt and Qatar have been granted the status of SCO dialogue partners.
