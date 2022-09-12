International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/irans-sco-permanent-membership-deal-to-be-signed-at-groups-uzbekistan-summit-1100683591.html
Iran’s SCO Permanent Membership Deal to Be Signed at Group’s Uzbekistan Summit
Iran’s SCO Permanent Membership Deal to Be Signed at Group’s Uzbekistan Summit
Endorsing Iran’s bid for permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T13:12+0000
2022-09-12T13:12+0000
world
russia
iran
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
summit
membership
deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100679042_0:369:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84b77ef905e883929c33b11899c824c6.jpg
An agreement on Iran obtaining the status of an official member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be signed at its upcoming summit in Uzbekistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi has announced.In a statement published on the Ministry’s Telegram account on Monday, Chafi said that “the process of admitting Iran to the SCO is nearing completion,” touting the Islamic Republic’s membership in the organization as “viable and mutually beneficial..The statement came as the press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported that discussions with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi are due to take part during the SCO summit scheduled for September 15-16 in the city of Samarkand.Iran currently has observer status within the SCO. In 2008, the country applied for full membership, but the organization refused to consider the application amid UN sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program.The SCO is a political, military and economic alliance, which was founded in 2001 and currently includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, India, and Pakistan.Among the alliance's observer states are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have dialogue partner status.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/irans-accession-to-sco-will-increase-groupings-influence-globally-indian-fm-says-1097938795.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100679042_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_402c84dfb362f9b0962224a2126d4c94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), summit, membership, deal
russia, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), summit, membership, deal

Iran’s SCO Permanent Membership Deal to Be Signed at Group’s Uzbekistan Summit

13:12 GMT 12.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankPreparations for the XIV meeting of the Presidents of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states
Preparations for the XIV meeting of the Presidents of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Endorsing Iran’s bid for permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Islamic Republic “plays an important role” in the region and “works closely” with the SCO.
An agreement on Iran obtaining the status of an official member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be signed at its upcoming summit in Uzbekistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi has announced.
In a statement published on the Ministry’s Telegram account on Monday, Chafi said that “the process of admitting Iran to the SCO is nearing completion,” touting the Islamic Republic’s membership in the organization as “viable and mutually beneficial..

“An important country in the region, Iran has the potential to benefit the SCO thanks to its energy resources, great economic potential and location on the route of the North-South transport corridor,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

The statement came as the press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported that discussions with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi are due to take part during the SCO summit scheduled for September 15-16 in the city of Samarkand.

The press service added that Samarkand would also host “high-level talks” between Raisi and Mirziyoyev, who are expected to discuss through the development of full-blown Iran-Uzbekistan collaboration.

Iran currently has observer status within the SCO. In 2008, the country applied for full membership, but the organization refused to consider the application amid UN sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
India
Iran's Accession to SCO Will Increase Grouping’s Influence Globally, Indian FM Says
29 July, 16:09 GMT
The SCO is a political, military and economic alliance, which was founded in 2001 and currently includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, India, and Pakistan.
Among the alliance's observer states are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have dialogue partner status.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала