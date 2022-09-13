https://sputniknews.com/20220913/pence-not-afraid-but-angry-about-capitol-breach-new-book-claims-1100731507.html

Pence ‘Not Afraid But Angry’ About Capitol Breach, New Book Claims

Mike Pence was evacuated from the chamber of the House and taken into hiding by his Secret Service detail as a mob led by Trump supporters breached the US... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former US Vice President Mike Pence was angry but not afraid about the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, his new book has revealed.“I was not afraid, but I was angry,” the book, due to hit the shelves on November 15, reportedly reads.Pence was one of the main targets during the Capitol breach. He refused to support former US President Donald Trump’s idea that his vice president should not take part in the process of certifying the results of what ex-POTUS had repeatedly slammed as the “rigged” 2020 US election.In June 2021, the former vice president argued that he and Trump "have spoken many times" since the Capitol riot, but that they had never met face-to-face. Pence has since signaled that he was open to a 2024 presidential run against his former boss.On January 6, 2021, a crowd, including Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.

