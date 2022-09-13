https://sputniknews.com/20220913/pence-not-afraid-but-angry-about-capitol-breach-new-book-claims-1100731507.html
Pence ‘Not Afraid But Angry’ About Capitol Breach, New Book Claims
Former US Vice President Mike Pence was angry but not afraid about the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, his new book has revealed.“I was not afraid, but I was angry,” the book, due to hit the shelves on November 15, reportedly reads.Pence was one of the main targets during the Capitol breach. He refused to support former US President Donald Trump’s idea that his vice president should not take part in the process of certifying the results of what ex-POTUS had repeatedly slammed as the “rigged” 2020 US election.In June 2021, the former vice president argued that he and Trump "have spoken many times" since the Capitol riot, but that they had never met face-to-face. Pence has since signaled that he was open to a 2024 presidential run against his former boss.On January 6, 2021, a crowd, including Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence was angry but not afraid about the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021
, his new book has revealed.
In his memoir titled “So Help Me God”, the excerpts of which were seen by Axios, the 63-year-old wrote that he “was angry at what” he saw, “how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else”.
“I was not afraid, but I was angry,” the book, due to hit the shelves on November 15, reportedly reads.
Pence was one of the main targets during the Capitol breach. He refused to support former US President Donald Trump’s idea that his vice president should not take part in the process of certifying the results of what ex-POTUS had repeatedly slammed as the “rigged” 2020 US election.
Trump reportedly argued that Pence was "well-protected" and “in good shape” when chants calling to hang him were heard near the besieged US Capitol during last year’s January riots.
In June 2021, the former vice president argued that he and Trump "have spoken many times" since the Capitol riot, but that they had never met face-to-face. Pence has since signaled that he was open to a 2024 presidential run against his former boss.
On January 6, 2021, a crowd, including Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in Washington, DC
, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.