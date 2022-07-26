https://sputniknews.com/20220726/pence-to-release-tell-all-memoirs-detailing-jan-6-severing-of-trump-relationship--1097829887.html
Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced that he will be publishing his memoirs on November 15, mere weeks after the midterm elections.The memoirs reportedly detail not only his life path, but also the events of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters broke into Capitol Hill. It also allegedly delves in the effect of the infamous day on his relationship with then-President Donald Trump. As per Pence's own description, the tell-all ̶ named after a piece of the oath of office "So Help Me God” ̶ will be a "story of faith and public service".The book's publisher was more generous on details, stating that it will not only include the events of January 6 "when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution," but also about his path in politics.Despite the fact that the memoirs promise an inside view on the events that prompted broad criticism and so-far unsubstantiated accusations of an "insurrection" by Trump, it is also said to contain the “most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration".The tell-all apparently comes as part of a deal that publisher Simon & Schuster announced to have signed with Pence last year. The deal suggests the publication of two books penned by the former vice president. However, it is unclear to what the second will be dedicated and when it is expected to hit the shelves.Former President Trump and his Vice President Pence fell out after the latter refused to give in to Trump’s demands not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which the president claimed was "rigged". The ex-POTUS never managed to prove his voter fraud claims in the US courts.
