https://sputniknews.com/20220913/live-queen-elizabeths-coffin-arrives-at-buckingham-palace-1100731817.html
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died aged 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
Live from outside Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been transported to London from Edinburgh, Scotland.Mourners will be able to pay their respects to the late monarch.Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Live from outside Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been transported to London from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Mourners will be able to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away
on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.
follow sputnik's live feed to find out more.