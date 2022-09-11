https://sputniknews.com/20220911/pm-truss-knew-about-queens-imminent-death-before-commons-energy-crisis-address-report-says-1100652391.html

PM Truss Knew About Queen's 'Imminent Death' Before Common’s Energy Crisis Address, Report Says

Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascending to the throne in 1952 and ruling the country... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

Newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss knew that Queen Elizabeth would pass away soon as she entered parliament to announce the energy rescue package, according to the Telegraph.The news outlet suggested the Truss had been briefed on the deteriorating health of Her Majesty both by Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and previously during the cabinet meeting on early Thursday from Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.At the same time, the Prince of Wales was notified, and a helicopter was dispatched from Windsor to collect him from Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, to arrive at Balmoral around 10.30am.The Telegraph noted that while the PM was making her final preparations for the Thursday statement in her Commons office, she was informed that the Queen’s death was believed to be "imminent". According to the newspaper’s sources, the news resulted in "shock, immense sadness and incredulity".Following the death of the Queen, Charles III became King, with a formal proclamation taking place on Saturday at which the Accession Council declared him to be the sovereign.

