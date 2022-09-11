From Balmoral to Westminster: Buckingham Palace Releases Details of Late Queen's Funeral Procession
© AP Photo / Nariman El-MoftyA portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed in a boutique in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who is in charge of making the arrangements, and Buckingham Palace have provided information about the service and upcoming activities related to the final farewell to the Queen. The day of the funeral will be a bank holiday across the nation.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II will begin at 11 a.m. local time on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.
On Monday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 14, members of the public will be given the chance to pay their respects to the late monarch as the casket is transported to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh and the Palace of Westminster in London, respectively.
Six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate will remove the Queen's coffin from the Balmoral grounds on Sunday, September 11, at 10 a.m. local time. It will be transported from the Scottish estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse via hearse, a move likely to take six hours.
The procession is expected to see the Queen's coffin make its way through Aboyne, Banchory, Peterculter, and the Abderdeen and Angus countryside.
To allow royal staff to pay their respects, the coffin will lie in the palace's Throne Room.
King Charles III and Queen Consort will visit Edinburgh on September 12 to take part in a procession from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral. The King and several members of the royal family will follow the parade on foot at 2:35 p.m. local time. The casket with the Crown of Scotland on top will be taken inside the church at 2.55 p.m.
From then on, visitors will be able to pay their respects at the cathedral where the coffin will lie. The King and other members of the royal family will hold a vigil that evening at 7:20 p.m.
A hearse will transport the casket to Edinburgh airport on Tuesday, September 13 at 5 p.m., where it will arrive at 6 p.m. For the 55-minute trip to RAF Northolt, the casket will travel with Princess Royal Anne. Guards of honor will greet the arrival in England and departure from Scotland.
The Queen's coffin will be transported to Buckingham Palace in the state hearse, where it will be positioned in the center of the Bow Room so that members of the royal family can pay their respects.
The Imperial State Crown and a floral wreath will be placed on top of the casket on Wednesday, September 14. It will be transported by gun carriage in a parade from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster at 2:22 p.m., with the King and other royals, as well as household employees following.
This silent parade will be "relatively small and personal," Sky News reported a senior palace official.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the casket will be delivered to the Palace of Westminster, where the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a brief service. After that, the lying in state period will begin, and the public will be allowed to pass by and pay their respects.
The Queen's body will reportedly lay in state in Westminster Hall for "four clean days."
On Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m., the funeral will begin, after which the Queen's body will be transported to Windsor for burial. A list of the attendees and service schedule are anticipated to be made public next week.