https://sputniknews.com/20220911/from-balmoral-to-westminster-buckingham-palace-releases-details-of-late-queens-funeral-procession-1100645347.html

From Balmoral to Westminster: Buckingham Palace Releases Details of Late Queen's Funeral Procession

From Balmoral to Westminster: Buckingham Palace Releases Details of Late Queen's Funeral Procession

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who is in charge of making the arrangements, and Buckingham Palace have provided information about the service and... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T03:08+0000

2022-09-11T03:08+0000

2022-09-11T03:06+0000

world

uk

queen

queen elizabeth ii

death

funeral

mourning

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100645850_0:106:3072:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e0e96b781a81da4e2ccddf18101eb1.jpg

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II will begin at 11 a.m. local time on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. On Monday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 14, members of the public will be given the chance to pay their respects to the late monarch as the casket is transported to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh and the Palace of Westminster in London, respectively.To allow royal staff to pay their respects, the coffin will lie in the palace's Throne Room.From then on, visitors will be able to pay their respects at the cathedral where the coffin will lie. The King and other members of the royal family will hold a vigil that evening at 7:20 p.m.The Queen's coffin will be transported to Buckingham Palace in the state hearse, where it will be positioned in the center of the Bow Room so that members of the royal family can pay their respects.This silent parade will be "relatively small and personal," Sky News reported a senior palace official.The Queen's body will reportedly lay in state in Westminster Hall for "four clean days." On Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m., the funeral will begin, after which the Queen's body will be transported to Windsor for burial. A list of the attendees and service schedule are anticipated to be made public next week.

https://sputniknews.com/20220909/what-will-take-place-in-the-next-10-days-as-funeral-preparations-unfold-for-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100573192.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

uk, queen, queen elizabeth ii, death, funeral, mourning, king charles iii