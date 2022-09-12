International
'Remember-Tini': Virginia Restaurant Draws Backlash After Sharing 9/11-Themed Menu to Honor Victims
'Remember-Tini': Virginia Restaurant Draws Backlash After Sharing 9/11-Themed Menu to Honor Victims
This Sunday, the country remembers the worst terrorist attack in its history: the September 11, 2001 attacks.
A country club in Virginia recently drew serious backlash after deciding to honor the victims of September 11 by releasing a 9/11-themed seafood buffet menu that included dishes such as "Pentagon Pie" and "First Responder Flatbread."The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, which is approximately an hour south of Washington, DC, unveiled its 9/11-themed seafood menu last week. It featured dishes like the "Flight 93 Redirect" crab dip, "9-11 Oysters," and "First Responder Flatbread."Local media reported the menu also featured a "Never Forget" sampler, a key lime-flavored "Remember-tini," and chocolate silk "Pentagon Pie."Although the menu was removed, screenshots were shared on social media, where netizens expressed shock at the menu's concept."A mistake in marketing. George has always supported the Police / Military families of our community and beyond," one of the users wrote of the restaurant manager who came up with the 9/11 theme for a menu. "I would also note that the orig poster was quick to use this to self promote. I don't see a lot of posts from them about the real struggles Americans are facing now."George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote on his Facebook* page that the intention was to "bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago."In June, VIDA Fitness, a gym in Washington, DC, came under fire for its decision to celebrate Juneteenth with a special cocktail, which included a "Watermelon Henny Lemonade."*The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
This Sunday, the country remembers the worst terrorist attack in its history: the September 11, 2001 attacks. Despite the fact that 21 years have passed since the events in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, the topic of terrorist attacks is sacred for many Americans.
A country club in Virginia recently drew serious backlash after deciding to honor the victims of September 11 by releasing a 9/11-themed seafood buffet menu that included dishes such as "Pentagon Pie" and "First Responder Flatbread."
The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, which is approximately an hour south of Washington, DC, unveiled its 9/11-themed seafood menu last week. It featured dishes like the "Flight 93 Redirect" crab dip, "9-11 Oysters," and "First Responder Flatbread."
Local media reported the menu also featured a "Never Forget" sampler, a key lime-flavored "Remember-tini," and chocolate silk "Pentagon Pie."
Although the menu was removed, screenshots were shared on social media, where netizens expressed shock at the menu's concept.
"A mistake in marketing. George has always supported the Police / Military families of our community and beyond," one of the users wrote of the restaurant manager who came up with the 9/11 theme for a menu. "I would also note that the orig poster was quick to use this to self promote. I don't see a lot of posts from them about the real struggles Americans are facing now."
"How is a f***in whole 9/11 satirical themed menu a mistake in marketing? It’s downright tone deaf," another replied.
George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote on his Facebook* page that the intention was to "bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago."

"To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day," he reportedly added. "I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post."

In June, VIDA Fitness, a gym in Washington, DC, came under fire for its decision to celebrate Juneteenth with a special cocktail, which included a "Watermelon Henny Lemonade."
*The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
