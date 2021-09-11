https://sputniknews.com/20210911/911-anniversary-nasa-shares-images-of-that-day-taken-by-us-astronaut-on-iss--1088992177.html

9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS

9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS

The agency noted that the September 11th attacks are considered a national catastrophe in the US that resulted in a "staggering loss of life" and, importantly... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-11T20:31+0000

2021-09-11T20:31+0000

2021-09-11T20:31+0000

9/11: 20 years later

new york

nasa

us

world trade center

satellite

terror attack

new york city

terror

9/11

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088992627_0:432:2200:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_9e70e661d6262e812c881f8094a70a27.jpg

NASA is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people. In a satellite image shared by NASA on Saturday, billowing smoke above Manhattan can be seen from space after two hijacked planes crashed into the two World Trade Center towers."The world changed today. What I say or do is very minor compared to the significance of what happened to our country today when it was attacked," Culbertson said in a public letter posted after the terror attacks, per the agency."The dichotomy of being on a spacecraft dedicated to improving life on the earth and watching life being destroyed by such willful, terrible acts is jolting to the psyche, no matter who you are," he noted.After 9/11, NASA research programs were demanded for the ground, with the agency collaborating with FEMA to fly sensors over the damaged areas aboard aircraft in search of aerial contaminants, as well as using satellite resources to monitor from above.In commemoration of the victims, NASA flew over 6,000 4-by-6-inch (10-by-15 cm) flags on Endeavour's December 2001 trip. In the summer of 2002, the flags were handed to relatives. The agency also used aluminum from the World Trade Center towers that was emblazoned with an American flag on rock abrasion tools for the Mars Exploration Rovers Spirit and Opportunity.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

new york, nasa, us, world trade center, satellite, terror attack, new york city, terror, 9/11, satellite imaging, terror plot, 9/11 attacks, twin towers