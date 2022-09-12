https://sputniknews.com/20220912/indian-scientists-develop-lumpy-skin-disease-vaccine-for-cattle-modi-states-at-world-dairy-summit-1100688656.html

Indian Scientists Develop Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine for Cattle, Modi States at World Dairy Summit

Indian Scientists Develop Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine for Cattle, Modi States at World Dairy Summit

According to latest government data, at least 57,000 cows have died in India over the past four-and-a-half months, while more than 1.5 million have caught... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T16:05+0000

2022-09-12T16:05+0000

2022-09-12T16:06+0000

india

narendra modi

cattle

disease

disease

dairy

dairy products

dairy products

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099445654_0:34:3072:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa1f323c0b38f1bf02a2ac30e240bd7.jpg

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that local scientists have developed a vaccine to control lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.Speaking at the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Modi expressed concern about livestock diseases and termed them a major threat because it impacts farmers’ income, as well as affecting milk production and quality.The prime minister said that efforts are being made to track the movement of animals in order to contain the spread of the virus.LSD is transmitted to cattle by blood-sucking insects, such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes fever and skin nodules, and can be fatal.At least seven Indian states and union territories are currently grappling with outbreaks.Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, along with Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan all attended the dairy summit, alongside a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners, on the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are attending the event.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

narendra modi, cattle, disease, disease, dairy, dairy products, dairy products