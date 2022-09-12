https://sputniknews.com/20220912/indian-scientists-develop-lumpy-skin-disease-vaccine-for-cattle-modi-states-at-world-dairy-summit-1100688656.html
Indian Scientists Develop Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine for Cattle, Modi States at World Dairy Summit
Indian Scientists Develop Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine for Cattle, Modi States at World Dairy Summit
According to latest government data, at least 57,000 cows have died in India over the past four-and-a-half months, while more than 1.5 million have caught... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T16:05+0000
2022-09-12T16:05+0000
2022-09-12T16:06+0000
india
narendra modi
cattle
disease
disease
dairy
dairy products
dairy products
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099445654_0:34:3072:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa1f323c0b38f1bf02a2ac30e240bd7.jpg
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that local scientists have developed a vaccine to control lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.Speaking at the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Modi expressed concern about livestock diseases and termed them a major threat because it impacts farmers’ income, as well as affecting milk production and quality.The prime minister said that efforts are being made to track the movement of animals in order to contain the spread of the virus.LSD is transmitted to cattle by blood-sucking insects, such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes fever and skin nodules, and can be fatal.At least seven Indian states and union territories are currently grappling with outbreaks.Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, along with Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan all attended the dairy summit, alongside a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners, on the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are attending the event.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099445654_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_110f5e13aec4a0a5de53046182f52eea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
narendra modi, cattle, disease, disease, dairy, dairy products, dairy products
narendra modi, cattle, disease, disease, dairy, dairy products, dairy products
Indian Scientists Develop Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine for Cattle, Modi States at World Dairy Summit
16:05 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 12.09.2022)
According to latest government data, at least 57,000 cows have died in India over the past four-and-a-half months, while more than 1.5 million have caught lumpy skin disease. Cases have been reported in seven regions, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has announced that local scientists have developed a vaccine to control lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.
Speaking at the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Modi expressed concern about livestock diseases and termed them a major threat because it impacts
farmers’ income, as well as affecting milk production and quality.
The prime minister said that efforts are being made to track the movement of animals in order to contain the spread of the virus.
"Our scientists have prepared [an] indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease," Modi said on Monday, adding that his government was also committed to a 100 percent foot and mouth disease livestock vaccination by 2025.
LSD is transmitted to cattle by blood-sucking insects, such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes fever and skin nodules, and can be fatal.
At least seven Indian states and union territories are currently grappling with
outbreaks.
Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, along with Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan all attended the dairy summit, alongside a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners, on the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.
Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are attending the event.