Officials Dismiss Allegations Thousands of Cows Killed by Lumpy Virus in India's Madhya Pradesh
Officials Dismiss Allegations Thousands of Cows Killed by Lumpy Virus in India's Madhya Pradesh
Lumpy skin disease has been proliferating across India's state of Rajasthan, prompting state chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ask the federal government to... 07.09.2022
A photo has gone viral online, allegedly showing thousands of dead cattle being thrown in the ground outside Bikaner city in India's state of Rajasthan, with reports claiming that the cows died because of nodular dermatitis caused by lumpy skin disease (LSD).According to Bikaner officials, however, the photo shows a specially delineated area for the burial of dead animals, whereas there are special zones and rules for cattle killed by LSD.Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. Blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks, transmit it. A vaccine was introduced on 10 August by the Agriculture and Farm Welfare Minister.
Officials Dismiss Allegations Thousands of Cows Killed by Lumpy Virus in India's Madhya Pradesh

13:40 GMT 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar SinghA cow feeds on green fodder at a government cow shelter at Parsa village in Lakhimpuri Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Alan Dzhigkaev
Lumpy skin disease has been proliferating across India's state of Rajasthan, prompting state chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ask the federal government to declare a state of emergency over the outbreak. Neighboring Madhya Pradesh has already banned imports of cattle from Rajasthan because of the spread of the disease.
A photo has gone viral online, allegedly showing thousands of dead cattle being thrown in the ground outside Bikaner city in India's state of Rajasthan, with reports claiming that the cows died because of nodular dermatitis caused by lumpy skin disease (LSD).
According to Bikaner officials, however, the photo shows a specially delineated area for the burial of dead animals, whereas there are special zones and rules for cattle killed by LSD.

"The news published today in [Hindi daily newspaper] Dainik Bhaskar is misleading. Important facts are hidden. This area of Jobir has been a vulture sanctuary for the past 50 years. The Municipal Corporation awarded the contract for dead animals to be buried here years ahead. Animals which have died from lumpy skin disease are disposed of according to the rules," Bikaner district magistrate and collector, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal says.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. Blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks, transmit it. A vaccine was introduced on 10 August by the Agriculture and Farm Welfare Minister.
