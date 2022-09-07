https://sputniknews.com/20220907/officials-dismiss-allegations-thousands-of-cows-killed-by-lumpy-virus-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-1100492735.html

Officials Dismiss Allegations Thousands of Cows Killed by Lumpy Virus in India's Madhya Pradesh

Lumpy skin disease has been proliferating across India's state of Rajasthan, prompting state chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ask the federal government to... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

A photo has gone viral online, allegedly showing thousands of dead cattle being thrown in the ground outside Bikaner city in India's state of Rajasthan, with reports claiming that the cows died because of nodular dermatitis caused by lumpy skin disease (LSD).According to Bikaner officials, however, the photo shows a specially delineated area for the burial of dead animals, whereas there are special zones and rules for cattle killed by LSD.Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. Blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks, transmit it. A vaccine was introduced on 10 August by the Agriculture and Farm Welfare Minister.

