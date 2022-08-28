https://sputniknews.com/20220828/pm-modi-promotes-superfood-millets-to-fight-widespread-malnutrition-in-india-1100079061.html
PM Modi Promotes 'Superfood Millets' to Fight Widespread Malnutrition in India
PM Modi Promotes 'Superfood Millets' to Fight Widespread Malnutrition in India
The Indian government data on the prevalence of malnutrition among children and women suggests that 67.1 percent of children under five years of age suffer... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to increase the use of millet in their food intake in order to fight the high level of malnutrition in the country. Describing millets as a "superfood," Modi said that his government is prioritizing research and innovation so that production can be increased.The month of September is dedicated in India to a campaign to improve nutrition.PM Modi voiced his appreciation for start-ups promoting their businesses while offering food items such as cookies and energy bars made-up of millets.On August 5, in reply to a question in the parliament, the Indian government admitted to a high prevalence of malnutrition among women and children in the country.As per the National Family Health Survey-5, 35.5 percent of children up to five years suffer from stunted growth, while 32 percent of children are underweight. Furthermore, the prevalence of undernutrition among women aged 15-49 is 18.7 percent.The Narendra Modi government launched its POSHAN Abhiyaan (Nutrition Program) in March 2018 to improve the nutritional status of children under six years, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner by adopting a synergized and result-oriented approach. The government allocated around $3 billion for the program in 2022-23.
PM Modi Promotes 'Superfood Millets' to Fight Widespread Malnutrition in India
The Indian government data on the prevalence of malnutrition among children and women suggests that 67.1 percent of children under five years of age suffer from anemia, as well as 57 percent of women aged 15-49 years.
