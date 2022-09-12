International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/about-15000-minnesota-nurses-strike-seeking-more-money-staff-better-patient-care-1100698673.html
About 15,000 Minnesota Nurses Strike Seeking More Money, Staff, Better Patient Care
About 15,000 Minnesota Nurses Strike Seeking More Money, Staff, Better Patient Care
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – About 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on three-day strike beginning Monday in what is described... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T20:41+0000
2022-09-12T20:41+0000
americas
unions
nurses
strike
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098000731_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_66c173355b0dedfbdfdce78a4534b6e8.jpg
"Today’s announcement follows a vote last month by the 15,000 nurse members to authorize a strike. That vote passed with overwhelming support, well beyond the two-thirds majority required," union leaders said in a press release. "Since that strike vote, nurses have met for additional negotiations with hospital executives who have continued to refuse solutions to short-staffing, retention and better patient care. Following the vote by Twin Cities and Twin Port nurses, nurses at Moose Lake also voted to authorize a strike and will join other nurses in striking on September 12."Union leaders said corporate healthcare policies at the hospitals they work have resulted in understaffed and overworked nurses, with patients getting hefty bills while hospital services have been pared down and local hospitals are closed. Meanwhile, hospital executives take home "million-dollar paychecks," the union said.The nurses are outraged that hospital CEOs, with multi-million-dollar salaries, have refused to negotiate with them over solutions to the crises, the association noted.MNA said the strike follows months of fruitless negotiations with nurses trying to secure higher staffing levels and 30% wage increases over the next three years. Hospital execs offered 10-12% increases over three years and made clear that they didn’t have the money to offer more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/overworked-nhs-nurses-sell-their-days-off-as-cost-of-living-skyrockets-unions-say-1097746419.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098000731_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_998c2448bad1c9311d04c485f9c240e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
unions, nurses, strike, us
unions, nurses, strike, us

About 15,000 Minnesota Nurses Strike Seeking More Money, Staff, Better Patient Care

20:41 GMT 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong Respiratory therapist and registered nurse cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
 Respiratory therapist and registered nurse cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – About 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on three-day strike beginning Monday in what is described as the largest strike of private-sector nurses in American history.
"Today’s announcement follows a vote last month by the 15,000 nurse members to authorize a strike. That vote passed with overwhelming support, well beyond the two-thirds majority required," union leaders said in a press release. "Since that strike vote, nurses have met for additional negotiations with hospital executives who have continued to refuse solutions to short-staffing, retention and better patient care. Following the vote by Twin Cities and Twin Port nurses, nurses at Moose Lake also voted to authorize a strike and will join other nurses in striking on September 12."
Union leaders said corporate healthcare policies at the hospitals they work have resulted in understaffed and overworked nurses, with patients getting hefty bills while hospital services have been pared down and local hospitals are closed. Meanwhile, hospital executives take home "million-dollar paychecks," the union said.
A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
Overworked NHS Nurses Sell Their Days Off as Cost of Living Skyrockets, Unions Say
24 July, 13:46 GMT
The nurses are outraged that hospital CEOs, with multi-million-dollar salaries, have refused to negotiate with them over solutions to the crises, the association noted.
MNA said the strike follows months of fruitless negotiations with nurses trying to secure higher staffing levels and 30% wage increases over the next three years. Hospital execs offered 10-12% increases over three years and made clear that they didn’t have the money to offer more.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала