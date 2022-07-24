https://sputniknews.com/20220724/overworked-nhs-nurses-sell-their-days-off-as-cost-of-living-skyrockets-unions-say-1097746419.html

Overworked NHS Nurses Sell Their Days Off as Cost of Living Skyrockets, Unions Say

Over the past months, the National Health Service has suffered as many employees have quit. At least 27,000 staffers resigned between July and September of... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

A poll conducted among 1,000 NHS workers showed that 150 of them sold days off, getting money instead of holidays, just to get by amid the spiking costs of living. At the same time, at least 700 of those surveyed took extra shifts.The system allows health staff to sell up to one week of their holidays for extra money - and according to Turner, a day off for a newly-qualified nurse typically costs £100 ($120) before tax.The unions are warning that selling time off has gone from an occasional event to a “common issue".Earlier this month, the government announced a 4.5% pay raise for the health staff, however, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called it a "kick in the teeth", adding that the raise is actually a real-terms pay cut due to high inflation, which is projected to be 11.7% this year. Along with teachers' unions, NHS unions have threatened strikes unless their wages are increased.

