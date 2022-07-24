https://sputniknews.com/20220724/overworked-nhs-nurses-sell-their-days-off-as-cost-of-living-skyrockets-unions-say-1097746419.html
Overworked NHS Nurses Sell Their Days Off as Cost of Living Skyrockets, Unions Say
Over the past months, the National Health Service has suffered as many employees have quit. At least 27,000 staffers resigned between July and September of... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
Overworked NHS Nurses Sell Their Days Off as Cost of Living Skyrockets, Unions Say
Over the past months, the National Health Service has suffered as many employees have quit. At least 27,000 staffers resigned between July and September of last year alone, which is a record number.
A poll conducted among 1,000 NHS workers showed that 150 of them sold days off, getting money instead of holidays
, just to get by amid the spiking costs of living. At the same time, at least 700 of those surveyed took extra shifts.
"It’s outrageous that people are having to do this, especially with how high the NHS staff sickness rates are," Holly Turner, a representative for the GMB trade union stated. "We’ve got to look at recruitment and retaining staff we’ve got. With poor pay, working conditions and having to trade in leave to boost income, it’s no surprise so many are leaving."
The system allows health staff to sell up to one week of their holidays for extra money - and according to Turner, a day off for a newly-qualified nurse typically costs £100 ($120) before tax.
The unions are warning that selling time off has gone from an occasional event to a “common issue".
Earlier this month, the government announced a 4.5% pay raise for the health staff, however, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called it a "kick in the teeth", adding that the raise is actually a real-terms pay cut due to high inflation
, which is projected to be 11.7% this year. Along with teachers' unions, NHS unions have threatened strikes unless their wages are increased.