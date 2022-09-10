https://sputniknews.com/20220910/not-a-great-choice-fans-upset-over-move-to-halt-premier-league-over-queen-elizabeth-mourning-1100619984.html

'Not a Great Choice': Fans Upset Over Move to Halt Premier League Over Queen Elizabeth Mourning

In remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, the Premier League has postponed this weekend's games for a week, according to a Friday statement.Following a meeting on Thursday with the British government's Department for Culture, Media, and Sport and officials from a number of sports, the Premier League's shareholders reportedly decided to postpone all of the games on Saturday and Monday.The decision to postpone games was not put to a vote in the Premier League; rather, the board made it and the clubs approved. The government stated earlier that it was up to individual organizations to decide whether to organize events during the time of national mourning.According to the guidance, events, sporting contests, and entertainment venues are not required to be canceled, postponed, or shut down during the period of national mourning, as "this is at the discretion of individual organisations."Government guidance advises against holding any significant activities on the day of the Queen's burial, which is most likely to occur on September 18 or 19. The date has not yet been confirmed.This weekend's round of games in the English Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL) have also been postponed. All matches in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland were halted following a similar decision.Moreover, the WSL, Women's Championship, Women's FA Cup, FA Trophy, all levels of the nonleague National League System, grassroots football, and all football games were all postponed from September 9 to 11, according to the English Football Association. All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George's Park, the home of all England teams, would remain at half-staff for the weekend, according to the statement.However, many fans do not seem to agree with the football organizations' decision to suspend play during the mourning period. The Football Supporters' Association, for instance, expressed their disapproval of the decision in a statement, calling it "an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes."And many fans, nevertheless, were not shy about expressing their views on the cancellation of matches, especially against the backdrop of the current crises in the country, which cannot be canceled with a simple decision."Absolutely embarrassing, absurd decision. I can go to a gig, the cinema, a restaurant, a shop, a pub or various other places on Saturday but not a football game. Please explain why football is different," one user wrote in response to the FA statement."Why on earth do football matches need to be postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen? Surely a minute's silence and a passionate rendition of God Save The Queen would be a much more fitting tribute for fans? Bad decision @premierleague," journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer said.Former football player Peter Crouch said on Twitter: "I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.""Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching?" he added. "Isn’t that a better send off?"Other fans were left puzzled by the question of who will reimburse the money lost on the trip to the game and hotels.And while football games have been postponed, pubs, shops and banks are likely to remain open during the nationwide mourning period, according to UK newspapers.The acting plan on the occasion, called "London Bridge," includes several planned events, including a state funeral, a moment of silence and the coronation of Prince Charles, now King Charles III. At the same time, national mourning, in particular, the day of the Queen's funeral, does not reportedly provide for a nationwide day off. In this regard, according to the reports, the closure of pubs, shops, schools, banks and post offices will be regulated by the organizations and enterprises themselves.

