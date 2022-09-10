https://sputniknews.com/20220910/moldova-lacks-own-funds-to-offset-soaring-gas-costs-to-consumers-will-use-western-grants-1100639162.html

Moldova Lacks Own Funds to Offset Soaring Gas Costs to Consumers, Will Use Western Grants

Moldova Lacks Own Funds to Offset Soaring Gas Costs to Consumers, Will Use Western Grants

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova will tap into the grants provided by Western countries to fund gas cost compensations for households, the country's Finance... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-10T14:49+0000

2022-09-10T14:49+0000

2022-09-10T14:49+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

moldova

russia

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100051317_0:152:3001:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_9be035cab398b1250d96ee36f14afd76.jpg

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and hiking inflation. The authorities of the republic are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to 1.2$ per 35.3 cubic feet).In late August, the Moldovan government approved a contingency plan to stave off a possible energy crisis if gas supplies from Russia are cut or shut down altogether. The plan lays out three possible scenarios: if gas deliveries are slashed by 35%, 50% and 100%. Moldovan deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu noted that the government would reduce gas consumption by at least 15% in winter, coupled with Chisinau's efforts to find alternative energy sources.

moldova

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, moldova, russia, gas