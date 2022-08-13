https://sputniknews.com/20220813/moldovan-govt-will-not-compensate-economic-agents-for-rising-energy-prices-minister-says-1099552295.html

Moldovan Gov't Will Not Compensate Economic Agents for Rising Energy Prices, Minister Says

Moldovan Gov't Will Not Compensate Economic Agents for Rising Energy Prices, Minister Says

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan government is not planning to compensate economic agents for rising energy prices, but ready to support measures for the cost... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T11:59+0000

2022-08-13T11:59+0000

2022-08-13T11:59+0000

world

moldova

gas

energy prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg

"Economic agents that use gas in the manufacturing process include it [energy costs] in the price, the burden falls on citizens anyway, so aid programs are focused on citizens. The main direction for us is the support for citizens and, in particular, vulnerable categories. The best solution for economic agents is to support modernization programs, renewable energy equipment to increase their energy independence and reduce their bills," Gaibu said in a televised appearance on the Moldovan RliveTV broadcaster.The risk of Moldova facing a shortage of products in the event of a complete halt in gas deliveries was minimal, as large producers have alternative energy sources and the shortage of Moldovan products can be compensated by imports, the minister said.Last week, the National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova approved a 23.6% rise in gas prices to $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, in accordance with the Moldovagaz energy company's calculations. However, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said that the new tariff does not cover the cost of gas purchase and its transportation. Therefore, the company has to ask Russian gas giant Gazprom to delay its monthly payment for August, Ceban said, adding that tariffs could be revised again. The Moldovan government has said it was ready to compensate for increased tariffs during the winter.Moldova has been facing skyrocketing prices since late spring, with a 29.05% rise in energy prices, a 32.5% growth in food prices, a 21.45% increase in prices of non-food items, and a 35.27% rise in prices of consumer services.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

moldova, gas, energy prices