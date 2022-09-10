https://sputniknews.com/20220910/five-dead-as-boat-capsizes-in-new-zealand---reports-1100628924.html

Five Dead as Boat Capsizes in New Zealand - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fishing boat with 11 people on board overturned off Goose Bay in the coastal town of Kaikoura, New Zealand, leaving five people dead, New... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to the local broadcaster RNZ, Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle said earlier that he believed the vessel had collided with a whale. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the deadly incident.The boat, reportedly carrying 11 people from a bird enthusiasts group, tipped over at around 10 a.m. on Saturday (22:00 GMT on Friday).Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed and the five bodies were retrieved from inside the boat. Police are now working to formally identify them. Six survivors, including the skipper, were rescued, the RNZ reported.

