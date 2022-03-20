https://sputniknews.com/20220320/three-people-dead-two-missing-after-vessel-sinks-off-new-zealands-north-cape---reports-1094037765.html
Three People Dead, Two Missing After Vessel Sinks Off New Zealand’s North Cape - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people are dead and two are still missing after a charter boat sank off the North Cape, located in New Zealand's North Island
2022-03-20T22:11+0000
2022-03-20T22:11+0000
2022-03-20T22:11+0000
"The [search and rescue] operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility," Maritime New Zealand spokesman Nick Burt said
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people are dead and two are still missing after a charter boat sank off the North Cape, located in New Zealand’s North Island, The New Zealand Herald reports citing police.
"The [search and rescue] operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility," Maritime New Zealand spokesman Nick Burt said, as quoted by the newspaper on Monday.
The vessel with ten people on board sank at around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (07:00 GMT).
Five people have been rescued, according to the country’s maritime regulator, and are now in Kaitaia Hospital in stable condition.