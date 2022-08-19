New Zealand Hit With Floods Will Take 'Years' to Recover - Photo, Video
© AFP 2022 / SARA HOLLYMANThis handout picture taken on August 17, 2022 by local media outlet Andrew App and released on August 18 shows a flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson on New Zealand's South Island
On Wednesday, New Zealand introduced a state of emergency in parts of its South Island in connection with heavy rain and flooding.
Heavy rains t did not subside for a fourth way on the south island of New Zealand have caused floods that have forced at least 1,200 people to evacuate their homes, according to the Guardian.
Current scenes in Atawhai (Nelson) New Zealand pic.twitter.com/cyRbdFNmus— miss nelly boo (@Chanellebates24) August 19, 2022
Nelson’s mayor, Rachel Reese, a city with a population of more than 50,000, said that the city received severe damage and that the city's infrastructure will "take years, not months" to repair.
my town of nelson new zealand is having a stake of emergency the towns flooded and being evacuated ill be back as soon as I can pic.twitter.com/ihZfQKQW5s— Daniel Simpson (@DanielS51698147) August 17, 2022
“The damage that I saw in Nelson was heartbreaking. We are years away from a recovery,” Local Civil Defense group controller Alec Louverdis said, as quoted by the Guardian.
#SouthIsland #NewZealand🇳🇿- Flooding along the Maitai Valley Road near Waahi Taakaro Golf Course in #Nelson after the #Maitai River overflowed and burst banks amid heavy torrential rains pic.twitter.com/ybUY6O9sqB— CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) August 18, 2022
According to reports, some residents were warned that they might not be able to return to their homes, as the houses could not be rebuilt.
Storms have hit New Zealand after weeks of unseasonably wet weather. Meanwhile, the meteorological service has a disappointing forecast: new precipitation is expected before the end of the week. According to the New Zealand meteorological center Metservice, up to 500 mm will fall in the mountain ranges in the west and north of the South Island by the end of the week.