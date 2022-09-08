https://sputniknews.com/20220908/leaders-of-latin-american-countries-express-condolences-on-death-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100565995.html

Leaders of Latin American Countries Express Condolences on Death of Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the countries of Central and South America, including Mexico, Argentina, Honduras, Ecuador, and others, expressed on Thursday... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Our thoughts and condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.Argentina also expressed condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Foreign Minister of Honduras Enrique Reina also sent condolences to the people and the government of the UK.Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said that he was frustrated by the news of the death of the UK Queen and expressed his condolences to her family, people and government.President of Paraguay Marito Abdo said that Elizabeth II will always be remembered for her great service.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also expressed condolences to the people of the UK.The Colombian Foreign Ministry said that the leadership of Elizabeth II at critical moments would be always remembered.Panamanian President Nito Cortizo remembered that Elizabeth II had visited his country 60 years ago.Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.

