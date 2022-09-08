https://sputniknews.com/20220908/truss-calls-queen-elizabeth-iis-death-shock-to-nation-and-the-world-1100558186.html

Truss Says Queen Elizabeth II's Death 'Shock' to Nation and the World

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. Through her 70 years on the throne, she worked with or alongside 15 different... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

Queen Elizabeth II was the "rock on which" Britain was built, and her passing is a "shock" to the United Kingdom and the world, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said."Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom, and all around the world," Truss said.The prime minister called Elizabeth II a "personal inspiration", calling "her devotion to duty" an "example to us all.""It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy. Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty, King Charles III," she said.Truss urged Britons to come together to support the king, and "to help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all."New EraThe prime minister characterized Elizabeth II's death as the end of an age, saying that "with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her majesty would have wish by saying the words 'God Save the King'."Charles III, 73, characterized the death of his mother as a "moment of great sadness" for him and the royal family."I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said in a statement Thursday evening.Former prime minister Boris Johnson called Thursday "our country's saddest day" in connection with the queen's passing."She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on," he said in a statement posted to Twitter."This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her. That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest and in many ways the finest monarch in our history," Johnson said.Other leaders expressed their sympathies over Elizabeth II's passing.US President Joe Biden characterized the monarch as an "era-defining" personality, and called her a "steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."Former President Donald Trump said he and his wife Melania were "deeply saddened" by the queen's passing. "Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "What a grand and beautiful lady she was - there was nobody like her!" he added."The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace and reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK," European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted.NATo chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed the sentiment, saying he was "deeply saddened" by Elizabeth's passing.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Elizabeth II a "beacon of continuity" throughout the "deep transformations of our planet and societies" that took place during the monarch's reign. "May she rest in peace," von der Leyen tweeted.

