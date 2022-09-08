https://sputniknews.com/20220908/operation-unicorn-what-happens-if-the-queen-dies-at-balmoral-1100548809.html

Operation Unicorn: What Happens if The Queen Dies at Balmoral?

The details of 'Operation London Bridge' — the plan for national mourning and the funeral ceremony for the queen — have previously been reported in the media... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

With Queen Elizabeth II taken ill at Balmoral Castle, what is the British state's plan if she passes away on Scottish soil?The British monarch was under "medical supervision" at her Scottish residence on Thursday after her doctors became "concerned" at her condition.All her four children — heir Prince Charles, princes Andrew and William, as well as Princess Anne — had rushed to her side by the afternoon.That sparked a new round of speculation that the 96-year-old Queen, who celebrated her platinum jubilee this year after 70 years on the throne, could soon pass away just over a year after her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.The details of 'Operation London Bridge' — the plan for national mourning and the funeral ceremony for the queen — were widely discussed in the media back in February, when a US celebrity website prematurely announced her death.But a supplementary plan for her death while visiting Scotland also exists, dubbed 'Operation Unicorn' after the Scottish national animal that adorns the royal coat of arms.Under the scheme, first revealed in 2019, Holyrood Palace, St Giles' Cathedral, and the Scottish parliament building in the regional capital Edinburgh would be centres for public gatherings and mourning.Business in the devolved assembly would be suspended for six sitting days to allow the authorities to prepare for her state funeral.The Queen's coffin would lie in state at Holyrood before being carried along the Royal Mile to St Giles for mourners to pay their respects. Her remains would then be taken to Edinburgh's Waverly railway station to be carried to London on the Royal Train — to be met by the prime minister, the cabinet and other dignitaries.Similar plans have been drawn up by the governments of Commonwealth nations Australia, New Zealand and Canada in event of the Queen passing away while on a visit to their territories. Even online TV streaming service Netflix has a plan to halt production on its royal drama The Crown for a week in the event of her death.The Scottish Daily Record reported that representatives of the government, police and media are believed to meet three times a year to update the plans for the Queen's death and funeral.

