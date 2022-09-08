https://sputniknews.com/20220908/british-pound-sterling-nosedives-to-1985-low-against-dollar-amid-fears-of-uk-recession-1100529322.html

British Pound Sterling Nosedives to 1985 Low Against Dollar Amid Fears of UK Recession

The British sterling to US dollar exchange rate has been in a strong downward trend in the past few weeks against the backdrop of two-digit inflation, soaring... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

The British pound slid as much as 1% in trading on September 7 against the US dollar, to reach $1.1406 at about 1400 GMT. This is the lowest level since 1985, under the government led by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.The UK currency was also down against the euro, dipping to as low as 1.15 euros, amid mounting concerns about the economy.Economic experts have predicted the British pound may nosedive to as low as $1.05 by the middle of next year.Previously, the sterling briefly slumped to around $1.14 in March 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns had led to shutting down large parts of the economy. Before that, the British currency slid to a 31-year low as fallout from the Brexit vote in 2016. The level of $1.1407 has not been seen since 1985, when it traded at $1.052 against the greenback on February 26, according to Refinitiv data.Deutsche Bank FX Strategist Shreyas Gopal has warned of the risks of a “sterling crisis.”“With the current account deficit already at record levels, sterling requires large capital inflows supported by improving investor confidence and falling inflation expectations. However, the opposite is happening,” Deutsche Bank stated in a note on September 5 cited by media outlets.Pound ‘Carnage’The economic growth stagnation, combined with a widening trade deficit, have hammered the British pound, prompting the sterling to weaken nearly 15% this year.The pound carnage comes as investors respond to the UK’s worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with inflation hitting 10.1% in July. As the costs of energy and doing business rise amid a surging two-digit inflation, analysts have predicted that the British economy is staring at a steep recession. The UK economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022, with official figures published in August showing that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1% quarter on quarter.The Bank of England (BOE) has warned that it expects the economy to enter a recession from the fourth quarter of 2022, while inflation is projected to peak above 13% in October.The BOE could be forced to hike interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets next week, Governor Andrew Bailey warned. The MPC could put up rates by as much as 0.75 percentage points, said Bailey, if the BOE hoped to try to reach its 2 percent inflation rate target.UK debt market concerns have also been fueled by the reported low-tax plans of newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The new Tory leader is widely expected to freeze energy bills and boost borrowing.

