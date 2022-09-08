https://sputniknews.com/20220908/at-least-four-people-killed-three-injured-during-memphis-wednesday-shooting-police-say-1100525332.html
At Least Four People Killed, Three Injured in Memphis Wednesday Shooting, Police Say
05:57 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 08.09.2022)
On Wednesday night, Memphis police announced they had captured a 19-year-old man suspected of driving around the city and shooting at people.
Four people were killed and three injured in the seven shootings across Memphis, Tennessee, Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said.
According to Cerelyn Davis, there were at least eight crime scenes: seven shootings and a carjacking.
The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested by the police after he crashed a stolen car, according to Memphis police.
“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter, before Kelly was arrested.
According to the police, multiple felony charges are pending against Kelly.
While the shooter was on the run, authorities suspended the public bus service and a downtown stadium was locked down.
According to court records, in February 2020, Kelly, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder.
On August 31, two people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured as a result of a shooting on a highway near the city of Oakland in the north of the US state of California.