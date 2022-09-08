International
Police: Gunman Launches Shooting Spree in Tennessee, at Least One Believed Dead
Police: Gunman Launches Shooting Spree in Tennessee, at Least One Believed Dead
Police say the suspect is likely a 19-year-old Black man Ezekiel Kelly who was driving a light blue Infiniti but may be currently in a gray Toyota SUV. His... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
An armed and dangerous individual is currently roaming the streets of Memphis, Tennessee and shooting people, Memphis Police said on Wednesday.According to local media reports, as of Wednesday evening, at least two shootings have been reported in Memphis: a fatal shooting at a BP service station on South Parkway and a woman who had been wounded and is currently in serious condition on Norris Road close to I-240.Sources within law enforcement have suggested that a third shooting might be connected to the suspect. At 12:56 in the morning, a 24-year-old man was slain on Lyndale Avenue.Investigators have stated that the individual is taping himself shooting people on Facebook* Live while allegedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti. At this point, the man's precise whereabouts are unknown to the police.According to police, the perpetrator is still at large and, based on his own claims during live stream, allegedly killed at least five people. His whereabouts have not yet been established, but some local media reports that he may have crossed the state line and traveled to Arkansas.A couple of hours after the live broadcast began, Facebook allegedly deleted the suspect's page.A graphic video, presumably from the suspect's stream, is being shared on social media. Beware, the video may not be suitable for some viewers.Shortly after, however, according to reports from local correspondents, the police removed the cordon from the area, which may presumably mean that the man at whom the gunman pointed the gun was not injured.Following the evolving situation, the University of Memphis announced a lockdown until further notice.*The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
00:46 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 01:53 GMT 08.09.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Police say the suspect is likely a 19-year-old Black man Ezekiel Kelly who was driving a light blue Infiniti but may be currently in a gray Toyota SUV. His motives and the exact number of victims are not clear at the moment.
An armed and dangerous individual is currently roaming the streets of Memphis, Tennessee and shooting people, Memphis Police said on Wednesday.
According to local media reports, as of Wednesday evening, at least two shootings have been reported in Memphis: a fatal shooting at a BP service station on South Parkway and a woman who had been wounded and is currently in serious condition on Norris Road close to I-240.
Sources within law enforcement have suggested that a third shooting might be connected to the suspect. At 12:56 in the morning, a 24-year-old man was slain on Lyndale Avenue.
Investigators have stated that the individual is taping himself shooting people on Facebook* Live while allegedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti. At this point, the man's precise whereabouts are unknown to the police.
The City of Memphis later released a statement on Twitter, saying: "If you do not need to be out, please stay home!"
According to police, the perpetrator is still at large and, based on his own claims during live stream, allegedly killed at least five people. His whereabouts have not yet been established, but some local media reports that he may have crossed the state line and traveled to Arkansas.
A couple of hours after the live broadcast began, Facebook allegedly deleted the suspect's page.
A graphic video, presumably from the suspect's stream, is being shared on social media. Beware, the video may not be suitable for some viewers.
Shortly after, however, according to reports from local correspondents, the police removed the cordon from the area, which may presumably mean that the man at whom the gunman pointed the gun was not injured.
Following the evolving situation, the University of Memphis announced a lockdown until further notice.
*The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
