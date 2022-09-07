https://sputniknews.com/20220907/liz-truss-uks-new-prime-minister-special-master-for-mar-a-lago-raid-and-climate-crisis-in-pakistan-1100460711.html

Liz Truss UK's New Prime Minister, Special Master for Mar-a-Lago Raid and Climate Crisis in Pakistan

Protests erupt in Prague driven by demands for state help with energy bills amid a cost of living crisis in the Czech Republic. 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, International affairs and security analyst joins the show to break down the latest developments in the Eastern Europe. Michelle and Sleboda start off the conversation with energy politics in Europe as winter is approaching. Then they talk about recent protests breaking out in Prague and across Europe. Sleboda discusses OPEC making production changes and what that means for more fuel shortages. We’re also awaiting the report by IAEA inspectors on their visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear plants. And, Russia has requested a meeting on alleged violations of the Biological Weapons Convention.Jamarl Thomas, Political Analyst and co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik joins the show to talk about Liz Truss, the former foreign minister, has taken over the prime ministership in the UK, after an exceedingly small number of people from only her party decided she was the best option to replace Boris Johnson.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer joins the show to talk about Yesterday, a federal judge granted Donald Trump’s request for a special master review of documents taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month. Then Michelle and Lazare talk about Joe Biden’s little speaking tour, making defending democracy the center of his rhetoric, calling out MAGA Republicans as a dangerous anomaly within their party, and dropping - for the moment - some of his more conciliatory language.Denis Rogatyuk, Is the International Director of El Ciudadano media platform and currently lives in Latin America joins the show to talk about how voters overwhelming opposed Chile’s new constitution. Chile does need to pass a constitution Rogatyuk explains what happens next in the process.TIna Landis, Environmental and social activist and the author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism joins the show to talk about the climate crisis in Pakistan that has caused excessive flooding and they talk about California’s power grid and rolling blackouts.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

