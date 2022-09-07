https://sputniknews.com/20220907/at-least-15-people-die-in-landslide-in-western-uganda-red-cross-1100505906.html
At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda: Red Cross
At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda: Red Cross
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people have been killed by a landslide after heavy rains in Uganda's western district Kasese, the national Red Cross Society... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T13:45+0000
2022-09-07T13:45+0000
2022-09-07T13:45+0000
africa
red cross
uganda
landslide
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100001138_0:72:1347:830_1920x0_80_0_0_b4e2883e4f0f535cb210abf535e79d37.jpg
"Kasese disaster Update; 15 dead bodies recovered from the landslide affected community. Response action teams continue to offer rescue services together with the local authorities and community responders," the statement said.The majority of the victims were mothers and children.The landslide took place at around 04:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), according to the organization. Earlier in the day, 18 people were reported missing.
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100001138_74:0:1274:900_1920x0_80_0_0_6066a3b1a4fe94e56ff37c7f9c5c68a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
red cross, uganda, landslide
red cross, uganda, landslide
At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda: Red Cross
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people have been killed by a landslide after heavy rains in Uganda's western district Kasese, the national Red Cross Society said on Wednesday.
"Kasese disaster Update; 15 dead bodies recovered from the landslide affected community. Response action teams continue to offer rescue services together with the local authorities and community responders," the statement said.
The majority of the victims were mothers and children.
The landslide
took place at around 04:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), according to the organization. Earlier in the day, 18 people were reported missing.