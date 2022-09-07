https://sputniknews.com/20220907/at-least-15-people-die-in-landslide-in-western-uganda-red-cross-1100505906.html

At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda: Red Cross

At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda: Red Cross

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people have been killed by a landslide after heavy rains in Uganda's western district Kasese, the national Red Cross Society... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T13:45+0000

2022-09-07T13:45+0000

2022-09-07T13:45+0000

africa

red cross

uganda

landslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100001138_0:72:1347:830_1920x0_80_0_0_b4e2883e4f0f535cb210abf535e79d37.jpg

"Kasese disaster Update; 15 dead bodies recovered from the landslide affected community. Response action teams continue to offer rescue services together with the local authorities and community responders," the statement said.The majority of the victims were mothers and children.The landslide took place at around 04:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), according to the organization. Earlier in the day, 18 people were reported missing.

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

red cross, uganda, landslide