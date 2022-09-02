https://sputniknews.com/20220902/two-men-in-uganda-sentenced-to-17-years-in-prison-each-for-poisoning-lions-1100298661.html

Two Men in Uganda Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison Each For Poisoning Lions

Two Men in Uganda Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison Each For Poisoning Lions

In 2021, six tree-climbing lions were discovered at a park in southwestern Uganda, their heads and paws cut off. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T10:38+0000

2022-09-02T10:38+0000

2022-09-02T10:38+0000

africa

uganda

lion

animal cruelty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100298817_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31b944b12b8a4392676296078bf7f7fe.jpg

Two men in Uganda were sentenced to 17 years in prison each for the fatal poisoning of six lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park last year.The men were arrested and admitted to killing the animals and showed security officials the location where the heads of the dead animals were hidden. According to Deputy Resident District Commissioner Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, both men - Vincent Tumuhiirwe, 49, and Robert Ariyo, 40 - admitted to slaughtering the lions for their teeth and claws.According to Ugandan police, the men used Furadan, a dangerous chemical pesticide on the lions. Apart from poisoning the lions, the poachers cut their heads and paws off, and left their carcasses to attract vultures whom they later killed for their body parts. Africa has two populations of tree-climbing lions - in Queen Elizabeth Park in Uganda and in Manyara, Tanzania. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has placed lions on its list of species that are vulnerable to extinction.

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

uganda, lion, animal cruelty