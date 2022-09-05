https://sputniknews.com/20220905/us-conducts-bomber-training-flights-in-middle-east-1100409104.html

US Conducts Bomber Training Flights in Middle East

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States conducted bomber training flights in the Middle East amid a lack of optimism in the Iranian nuclear deal talks, US air... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

"A US air force B-52 flies with Kuwaiti F-18 Super Hornets today over Kuwait City highlighting US commitment to partners for the stability and security within the Central Command area," the air force command said on Twitter on Sunday.According to the head of the ninth air force, Alexus Grynkewich, the US will be able to deploy overwhelming combat power in the region if it is necessary."In addition to maintaining a sufficient, sustainable force posture, AFCENT is able - in concert with our partners - to rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand. Threats to the US and our partners will not go unanswered," Grynkewich said, as quoted by the command.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is now less confident that the talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, would be completed.

