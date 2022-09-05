International
Turkish Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern Iraq During Operation, MoD Says
Ankara launched the Claw-Lock operation earlier in April against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation. Iraq has criticized the step as posing a threat to its national security, while Turkey has said the operation is prompted by the need to secure the country's borders.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish military helicopter crashed in northern Iraq during the resupply mission, with seven of the eight crew members rescued, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said on Monday.

"On September 4 [Sunday], at around 23:45 local time [20:45 GMT] a Sikorsky-type helicopter made a hard landing for technical reasons during a resupply mission in the Claw-Lock operation zone and crashed. Seven of the eight people on board the helicopter were rescued. The staff is in good health. Search and rescue operations for one of the crew members continue in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara launched the Claw-Lock operation earlier in April against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation. Iraq has criticized the step as posing a threat to its national security, while Turkey has said the operation is prompted by the need to secure the country's borders.
