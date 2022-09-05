https://sputniknews.com/20220905/turkish-military-helicopter-crashes-in-northern-iraq-during-operation-mod-says-1100379029.html

Turkish Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern Iraq During Operation, MoD Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish military helicopter crashed in northern Iraq during the resupply mission, with seven of the eight crew members rescued, Turkey's... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ankara launched the Claw-Lock operation earlier in April against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation. Iraq has criticized the step as posing a threat to its national security, while Turkey has said the operation is prompted by the need to secure the country's borders.

