Iraq Asked UNSC for Resolution to Request Turkey Withdraw Troops - Foreign Minister

Iraq Asked UNSC for Resolution to Request Turkey Withdraw Troops - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told journalists he asked the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution requesting that Turkey...

In April, Turkey started its military operation against PKK fighters in northern Iraq. The office of the Iraqi president announced that the Turkish operation is a threat to the country's national security. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey's goal is to protect its borders.He also said Iraq believes the situation between Iraq and Turkey should be on the UN Security Council agenda because these kinds of activities cause concern.The meeting of the UN Security Council followed an incident in Dohuk in northern Iraq, where reported shelling by Turkish forces took place on July 20, killing nine people and leaving 30 wounded. Border incidents between Iraq and Turkey are common, with Turkey trying to suppress the presence of Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq.

