https://sputniknews.com/20220727/iraq-asked-unsc-for-resolution-to-request-turkey-withdraw-troops---foreign-minister-1097835465.html
Iraq Asked UNSC for Resolution to Request Turkey Withdraw Troops - Foreign Minister
Iraq Asked UNSC for Resolution to Request Turkey Withdraw Troops - Foreign Minister
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told journalists he asked the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution requesting that Turkey... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T02:31+0000
2022-07-27T02:31+0000
2022-07-27T02:31+0000
united nations
iraqi foreign ministry
turkey
kurdistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/88/1077228831_0:52:1024:628_1920x0_80_0_0_15643ba88fc72dc7a68dc68c80674d7b.jpg
In April, Turkey started its military operation against PKK fighters in northern Iraq. The office of the Iraqi president announced that the Turkish operation is a threat to the country's national security. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey's goal is to protect its borders.He also said Iraq believes the situation between Iraq and Turkey should be on the UN Security Council agenda because these kinds of activities cause concern.The meeting of the UN Security Council followed an incident in Dohuk in northern Iraq, where reported shelling by Turkish forces took place on July 20, killing nine people and leaving 30 wounded. Border incidents between Iraq and Turkey are common, with Turkey trying to suppress the presence of Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq.
kurdistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/88/1077228831_60:0:964:678_1920x0_80_0_0_b7449d719dcbd737ba2dd90e572386fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united nations, iraqi foreign ministry, turkey, kurdistan
Iraq Asked UNSC for Resolution to Request Turkey Withdraw Troops - Foreign Minister
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told journalists he asked the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution requesting that Turkey withdraw its army from Iraqi Kurdistan.
In April, Turkey started its military operation against PKK fighters in northern Iraq. The office of the Iraqi president announced that the Turkish operation is a threat to the country's national security. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey's goal is to protect its borders.
"We asked the members of the Security Council to adopt a resolution asking Turkey to withdraw their army from Iraqi Kurdistan," Hussein said.
He also said Iraq believes the situation between Iraq and Turkey should be on the UN Security Council agenda because these kinds of activities cause concern.
The meeting of the UN Security Council followed an incident in Dohuk in northern Iraq, where reported shelling by Turkish forces took place on July 20, killing nine people and leaving 30 wounded. Border incidents between Iraq and Turkey are common, with Turkey trying to suppress the presence of Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq.