From Liberal Activist to Conservative PM: Fun Facts About Britain's New Prime Minister Liz Truss

Mary Elizabeth Truss was born July 26, 1975, in England to the family of a nurse and maths professor Mary Elizabeth Truss was born July 26, 1975, in England to the family of a nurse and maths professor

She grew up in a left-wing "non-conservative" family and chanted "Down with Maggie!" alongside her activist mother at demonstrations against the policies of Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, She grew up in a left-wing "non-conservative" family and chanted "Down with Maggie!" alongside her activist mother at demonstrations against the policies of Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whom she is now trying to emulate

As a student, Truss was the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party branch and even once gave a speech arguing for the overthrow of the monarchy As a student, Truss was the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party branch and even once gave a speech arguing for the overthrow of the monarchy

She started her career at oil and gas company Shell and then Cable & Wireless telecom She started her career at oil and gas company Shell and then Cable & Wireless telecom

As a parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party, As a parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party, Truss lost in the elections in 2001 and 2005

Tories almost excluded the politician from the list in 2009 for having an affair with a married member of parliament. Truss herself was also married at the time Tories almost excluded the politician from the list in 2009 for having an affair with a married member of parliament. Truss herself was also married at the time

Truss was elected to Parliament in 2010 and became the first woman to hold the posts of lord chancellor and minister of justice after six years Truss was elected to Parliament in 2010 and became the first woman to hold the posts of lord chancellor and minister of justice after six years

In 2019, she served as minister of international trade and minister of women's affairs In 2019, she served as minister of international trade and minister of women's affairs

is one of her hobbies - Truss even said that she would have become a food critic if she hadn't opted for politics Baking croissants is one of her hobbies - Truss even said that she would have become a food critic if she hadn't opted for politics

The next PM also loves cheese, karaoke and 80s music The next PM also loves cheese, karaoke and 80s music

She is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary since 2000. They have two daughters - Frances and Liberty She is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary since 2000. They have two daughters - Frances and Liberty