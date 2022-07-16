https://sputniknews.com/20220716/steal-her-look-liz-truss-mocked-for-dressing-as-margaret-thatcher-during-leadership-debate-1097369033.html
Steal Her Look: Liz Truss Mocked for Dressing as Margaret Thatcher During Leadership Debate
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has decided to boost her chances in the leadership debates by recreating the looks of the Iron Lady. The politician came to the Friday event to face her fellow conservatives wearing a black blazer and white shirt with a pussycat bow. This outfit clearly had a striking resemblance to the one worn by Margaret Thatcher during her appearance in the 1979 leadership debate.This is not the first time Truss has attempted to emulate Thatcher's image: during her trip to Russia earlier this year, the foreign secretary was sporting a round fur hat, similar to the one that the Tory Prime Minister wore when she traveled to Moscow in 1987.Apart from Truss, the debate featured four other candidates - Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch and Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt.According to a survey held among Tory voters by Opinium, Tugendhat performed best, as he was backed by 36% of voters. Sunak came second with 24%, Mordaunt and Badenoch managed to get 12% each, and Truss came last with only 7%.The Friday event became yet another step in a Tory leadership election, triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson, who decided to step down after several dozen top officials left his government. The mass exodus was caused by a recent scandal with Chris Pincher - a party whip, who resigned due to sexual misconduct allegations.Now, several rounds of elections among Conservative MPs will be held, and in each round the candidate with the fewest votes will have to leave the race. When only two contenders remain, Conservative Party members will vote to decide who becomes the new party leader and Prime Minister. The results are expected to be announced on September 5.
