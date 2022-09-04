International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/russia-to-build-over-150-new-ships-for-arctic-fleet-including-12-icebreakers-1100360255.html
Russia to Build Over 150 New Ships for Arctic Fleet, Including 12 Icebreakers
Russia to Build Over 150 New Ships for Arctic Fleet, Including 12 Icebreakers
Development of the Arctic region is expected to be one of the topics of the Eastern Economic Forum held in the city of Vladivostok on September 5-8. 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T13:58+0000
2022-09-04T13:58+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
russia
eastern economic forum
eef
icebreakers
arctic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104142/17/1041421799_0:0:2201:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_e5bb2aca751eaebf54cf2189df70b639.jpg
Moscow plans to boost its Arctic fleet by building 153 new ships, including 12 icebreakers, according to the journal of the Eastern Economic Forum, published by the Roscongress foundation.At the same time, the publication suggests that Russia aims to up transarctic transportation by creating a new class of cargo vessels for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) by 2035.According to the new naval doctrine, announced in August, Russia intends to utilize the NSR as its internal waters, using it as a “safe, competitive, year-round national transport route". The nation also plans to continue leading in icebreaker construction and investing in the infrastructure of the nuclear fleet.The NSR is a shipping route which lies within Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), analogous to the Northwest Passage on the Canadian side. It is shorter than the same trip via the Suez Canal Route, but allows traffic only several months per year due to weather conditions.
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104142/17/1041421799_43:0:2002:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e63be761966ed70e03bd7884756f04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, eastern economic forum, eef, icebreakers, arctic
russia, eastern economic forum, eef, icebreakers, arctic

Russia to Build Over 150 New Ships for Arctic Fleet, Including 12 Icebreakers

13:58 GMT 04.09.2022
© Sputnik / press service of the company "Baltic Shipyard" / Go to the photo bankThe Arktika, the first vessel in the series of three Project 22220 LK-60 Nuclear Icebreakers being built by Baltic Shipyard Shipbuilding.
The Arktika, the first vessel in the series of three Project 22220 LK-60 Nuclear Icebreakers being built by Baltic Shipyard Shipbuilding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© Sputnik / press service of the company "Baltic Shipyard"
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Development of the Arctic region is expected to be one of the topics of the Eastern Economic Forum held in the city of Vladivostok on September 5-8.
Moscow plans to boost its Arctic fleet by building 153 new ships, including 12 icebreakers, according to the journal of the Eastern Economic Forum, published by the Roscongress foundation.
At the same time, the publication suggests that Russia aims to up transarctic transportation by creating a new class of cargo vessels for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) by 2035.
According to the new naval doctrine, announced in August, Russia intends to utilize the NSR as its internal waters, using it as a “safe, competitive, year-round national transport route". The nation also plans to continue leading in icebreaker construction and investing in the infrastructure of the nuclear fleet.
The NSR is a shipping route which lies within Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), analogous to the Northwest Passage on the Canadian side. It is shorter than the same trip via the Suez Canal Route, but allows traffic only several months per year due to weather conditions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала