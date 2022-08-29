https://sputniknews.com/20220829/russia-condemns-statements-about-increasing-nato-presence-in-the-arctic-1100111275.html

Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in the Arctic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia negatively assesses NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement about increasing the alliance's presence in the Arctic... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We assess it negatively, the Arctic is a zone of our economic activity … activities to ensure the security of Russia. And the sphere of our vital interests. Interaction with other countries, especially with China, is aimed solely at the further development of this Arctic zone and does not and cannot pose a threat to any other country or any union," Peskov told reporters.The spokesman added that the Kremlin believes that such statements are nothing more but an expression of intention to oppose Russia’s interests in the Arctic.

