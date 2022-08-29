International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/russia-condemns-statements-about-increasing-nato-presence-in-the-arctic-1100111275.html
Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in the Arctic
Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in the Arctic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia negatively assesses NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement about increasing the alliance's presence in the Arctic... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T10:05+0000
2022-08-29T10:05+0000
world
russia
arctic
kremlin
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2abf18785d8cc514ec283406928994e.jpg
"We assess it negatively, the Arctic is a zone of our economic activity … activities to ensure the security of Russia. And the sphere of our vital interests. Interaction with other countries, especially with China, is aimed solely at the further development of this Arctic zone and does not and cannot pose a threat to any other country or any union," Peskov told reporters.The spokesman added that the Kremlin believes that such statements are nothing more but an expression of intention to oppose Russia’s interests in the Arctic.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c4e09907c5cc3c72f3adcc3a19f5c15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, arctic, kremlin, nato
russia, arctic, kremlin, nato

Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in the Arctic

10:05 GMT 29.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov / Go to the photo bankThe nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea
The nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia negatively assesses NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement about increasing the alliance's presence in the Arctic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We assess it negatively, the Arctic is a zone of our economic activity … activities to ensure the security of Russia. And the sphere of our vital interests. Interaction with other countries, especially with China, is aimed solely at the further development of this Arctic zone and does not and cannot pose a threat to any other country or any union," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that the Kremlin believes that such statements are nothing more but an expression of intention to oppose Russia’s interests in the Arctic.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала