https://sputniknews.com/20220831/beijing-blasts-nato-criticism-of-russia-china-arctic-cooperation-foreign-ministry-says-1100226782.html
Beijing Blasts NATO Criticism of Russia-China Arctic Cooperation: Foreign Ministry Says
Beijing Blasts NATO Criticism of Russia-China Arctic Cooperation: Foreign Ministry Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - NATO's 'irresponsible' criticism of the Russian-Chinese partnership in the Arctic shows Alliance efforts to perpetuate the Cold War... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T12:47+0000
2022-08-31T12:47+0000
2022-08-31T12:47+0000
world
china
russia
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2abf18785d8cc514ec283406928994e.jpg
"NATO irresponsibly stated that the cooperation between Russia and China challenges the value system and interests of the alliance, which once again exposes NATO's efforts to export the Cold War mentality and recreate bloc confrontation," Zhao noted.According to Zhao, NATO should immediately abandon "dangerous thinking", causing confusion in the world. The spokesman added that China respects sovereignty of the Arctic states as well as their sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the region, adhering to the principles of international law.On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Stoltenberg's comments, saying that the Arctic is an area of Russian economic activity and Moscow's cooperation with China in the region poses no threat to any other country or organization.On August 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Russian-Chinese cooperation in the region did not meet alliance interests and urged the organization to boost its presence there.
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c4e09907c5cc3c72f3adcc3a19f5c15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, russia, cooperation
china, russia, cooperation
Beijing Blasts NATO Criticism of Russia-China Arctic Cooperation: Foreign Ministry Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - NATO's 'irresponsible' criticism of the Russian-Chinese partnership in the Arctic shows Alliance efforts to perpetuate the Cold War mentality, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
"NATO irresponsibly stated that the cooperation between Russia and China challenges the value system and interests of the alliance, which once again exposes NATO's efforts to export the Cold War mentality and recreate bloc confrontation," Zhao noted.
According to Zhao, NATO should immediately abandon "dangerous thinking", causing confusion in the world. The spokesman added that China respects sovereignty of the Arctic states as well as their sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the region, adhering to the principles of international law.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Stoltenberg's comments, saying that the Arctic is an area of Russian economic activity and Moscow's cooperation with China in the region poses no threat to any other country or organization.
On August 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Russian-Chinese cooperation
in the region did not meet alliance interests and urged the organization to boost its presence there.