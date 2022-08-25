https://sputniknews.com/20220825/stoltenberg-says-russia-china-cooperation-in-arctic-poses-challenge-to-nato-1099995054.html

Stoltenberg Says Russia-China Cooperation in Arctic Poses Challenge to NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic posed a strategic challenge... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

China is also expanding its presence in the region, declaring itself a "near-Arctic state" and planning to create a "Polar Silk Road" connecting it with Europe through the Arctic, Stoltenberg wrote.Stoltenberg added that Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO would significantly strengthen the alliance's position in the Far North.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously said that the official participation of Helsinki and Stockholm in NATO strategic planning and the possible provision of the territory of these states for the deployment of strike weapons would change the security conditions in the Baltic region and the Arctic, and would require a revision of approaches to the defense of Russian territory.

