Man Arrested in Connection to Billionaire Heiress’ Kidnapping, Fletcher Remains Missing

Cleotha Abston previously served 20 years in prison for kidnapping Memphis attorney Kemper Durand; he was released in 2020.

Memphis police have arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, who police say was abducted early on Friday morning.Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Fletcher is still missing, and Abston has not revealed her whereabouts or admitted to kidnapping the billionaire heiress. He is being held in Shelby County Jail, according to public records.Fletcher was last seen on surveillance footage at 4:20 am on Friday morning. She was out jogging when a dark SUV passed her and parked. As she passed the vehicle, a man jumped out and forced her into the passenger seat. She was reported missing at 7:45 am Friday after she did not return from her run.DNA from sandals found near the scene of Fletcher’s abduction led police to Abston. The sandals contained DNA that matched Abston and it is believed that he lost them during a struggle with Fletcher. A witness also told police that Abston was acting strange after Fletcher’s disappearance became public. She says she saw him frantically washing his clothes and the interior of his vehicle. They were also able to determine that Abston’s cell phone was in the area of the abduction when it took place.Police found a vehicle at Abston’s last known address matching the description of the black SUV that was seen being used in Fletcher’s abduction, including a broken tail light that can be seen in the surveillance video. Abston was reportedly standing in the doorway when they arrived and attempted to flee but was apprehended a short time later.According to The Daily Mail, a police affidavit stated that evidence in Abston’s vehicle, including blood, indicates that Fletcher may have suffered a “serious injury” during the abduction.Cleotha Abston’s brother, Mario Abston, 36, was also arrested during the investigation, though police say the arrest was unrelated to Fletcher. He was charged with multiple gun and drug crimes.Police have been following multiple leads, including searching the dumpster of a nearby McDonald's on Saturday night, where the SUV was seen parked for roughly four minutes shortly after the abduction. The police also previously searched nearby Overton Park for several hours on Friday night, but Fletcher remains missing.Eliza Fletcher is the granddaughter of Joe Orgill III, who inherited Orgill Inc and turned the regional hardware manufacturer into a national brand. Today, the company claims $3 billion in annual revenue.Fletcher, 34, works as a pre-kindergarten teacher and is the mother of two young children. She is 5’ 6” tall, 137 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing purple jogging shorts and a pink sports bra when she was abducted. Her family has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.

