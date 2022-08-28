International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/3000-year-old-egyptian-artifact-discovered-in-memphis-tennessee-1100076263.html
3,000-year-old Egyptian Artifact Discovered in Memphis, Tennessee
3,000-year-old Egyptian Artifact Discovered in Memphis, Tennessee
According to Interpol, the illegal trafficking of cultural property may be as high as $10 billion a year. Much of the cultural property heads to Europe before... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T03:29+0000
2022-08-28T03:29+0000
americas
ancient egypt
interpol
us customs and border protection (cbp)
tennessee
artifacts
stolen artifacts
department of homeland security (dhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100076118_0:81:689:468_1920x0_80_0_0_9b617405af84ade4c397363c1072794a.png
An Egyptian artifact that may be over 3,000 years old was confiscated by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after finding it in a shipping port in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said on Thursday.The artifact was discovered on August 17 and was shipped from a dealer in Europe to a private buyer in the United States. The manifest listed the item as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old, which may be the understatement of the millennium.CBP officials worked with experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology to confirm the item’s authenticity. They said the item was likely from the Egyptian Third Intermediate Period, dating from 1069 BC to 653 BC, meaning the item is at least over 2,600 years old and may be over 3,000 years old.They also determined that it is a canopic jar lid, depicting the Egyptian funeral deity Imsety, who was one of the four sons of Horus. Canopic jars were used to store mummies’ internal organs. Imsety was specifically tasked with protecting the deceased’s liver. Some believe he helped revive the dead to pass them to his father.The shipper had made conflicting statements about the item’s value, which led to the CBP seizing the item. The Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983 restricts the import of some archeological and ethnological materials into the United States, and it was under this law that the CBP was able to take the lid.The head was then sent to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for further examination. They hope to determine the item’s history of ownership.
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/egypt-displays-hundreds-of-newly-discovered-artefacts-dating-over-2500-years-old-1095887230.html
americas
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100076118_0:17:689:533_1920x0_80_0_0_438c3a3ec470327fc312ec9a9bb2860e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ancient egypt, interpol, us customs and border protection (cbp), tennessee, artifacts, stolen artifacts, department of homeland security (dhs)
ancient egypt, interpol, us customs and border protection (cbp), tennessee, artifacts, stolen artifacts, department of homeland security (dhs)

3,000-year-old Egyptian Artifact Discovered in Memphis, Tennessee

03:29 GMT 28.08.2022
Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety
Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
According to Interpol, the illegal trafficking of cultural property may be as high as $10 billion a year. Much of the cultural property heads to Europe before being sent to North America or East Asia.
An Egyptian artifact that may be over 3,000 years old was confiscated by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after finding it in a shipping port in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said on Thursday.
The artifact was discovered on August 17 and was shipped from a dealer in Europe to a private buyer in the United States. The manifest listed the item as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old, which may be the understatement of the millennium.
CBP officials worked with experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology to confirm the item’s authenticity. They said the item was likely from the Egyptian Third Intermediate Period, dating from 1069 BC to 653 BC, meaning the item is at least over 2,600 years old and may be over 3,000 years old.
This picture taken on May 30, 2022 shows the face on one of the sarcophaguses found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC) after its discovery by a mission headed by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis, southwest of Egypt's capital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Science & Tech
Egypt Displays Hundreds of Newly Discovered Artefacts Dating Over 2,500 Years Old
31 May, 03:21 GMT
They also determined that it is a canopic jar lid, depicting the Egyptian funeral deity Imsety, who was one of the four sons of Horus. Canopic jars were used to store mummies’ internal organs. Imsety was specifically tasked with protecting the deceased’s liver. Some believe he helped revive the dead to pass them to his father.
The shipper had made conflicting statements about the item’s value, which led to the CBP seizing the item. The Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983 restricts the import of some archeological and ethnological materials into the United States, and it was under this law that the CBP was able to take the lid.
The head was then sent to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for further examination. They hope to determine the item’s history of ownership.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала