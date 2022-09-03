International
Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow
03.09.2022
Important election in South America that could be the biggest thorn for the US
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson take on Friday with a diverse group of topics from the rise of vasectomies in younger men, the ever-present presence of police violence in multiple communities, and we check in on the ground in Brazil for an update on the important elections in Brazil.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical HourCamila Escalante - Journalist, correspondent and communist reporting in Latin AmericaIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about the rise of young men signing up for and getting vasectomies. Is it because of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the economy, or just a growing desire to be childless?In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Garland Nixon to discuss police violence, why it is still happening as often as it is and why we as a society continue to let it happen. Also, the group discusses Nixon's recent ban from Facebook.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Camila Escalante live from Brazil with an update on the Brazilian elections and a discussion of the two prime candidates. Also, she speaks on the assassination attempt of the Vice President of Argentina by a Brazilian nationalist.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
09:56 GMT 03.09.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson take on Friday with a diverse group of topics from the rise of vasectomies in younger men, the ever-present police violence in multiple communities, and we check in on the ground for an update on the important elections in Brazil.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Camila Escalante - Journalist, correspondent and communist reporting in Latin America
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about the rise of young men signing up for and getting vasectomies. Is it because of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the economy, or just a growing desire to be childless?
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Garland Nixon to discuss police violence, why it is still happening as often as it is and why we as a society continue to let it happen. Also, the group discusses Nixon's recent ban from Facebook.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Camila Escalante live from Brazil with an update on the Brazilian elections and a discussion of the two prime candidates. Also, she speaks on the assassination attempt of the Vice President of Argentina by a Brazilian nationalist.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
