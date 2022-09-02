https://sputniknews.com/20220902/ukraines-zelensky-reportedly-rents-his-italian-villa-to-russian-couple-despite-calls-for-visa-ban-1100292371.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Reportedly Rents His Italian Villa to Russian Couple Despite Calls for Visa Ban

The Ukrainian president, who at the end of February appealed to all Russians to stop the special military operation and sit down at the negotiating table, took... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to let Russians stay at his opulent Tuscan house throughout the month of August for a rather modest sum, the Italian newspaper Il Tirreno reported this week.According to the publication, a Russian couple with a London address has booked the villa for the entire month of August for the bargain price of 50,000 euros ($50,237). Notably, Zelensky reportedly paid four million euros for the property in the beach village of Forte dei Marmi himself while he was still an actor.The newspaper added that the undisclosed couple's social media posts proved they were residing at Zelensky's property, which includes the two-story building, a garden and a swimming pool.However, the property manager, who was contacted by Corriere Della Serra, another Italian newspaper, reportedly claimed that "the tenants weren't Russian but I can't say more because privacy prevents me." The local property owners in Forte dei Marmi are reportedly confused by the Ukrainian president's earlier appeal not to rent to Russians and whether it only pertained to residents coming from Russian territory.Zelensky, meanwhile, has urged the EU authorities to ban every single Russian tourist from getting a visa.Zelensky has asked the EU to deny visas to all Russian visitors ever since the Russian military started the military operation. He stated earlier this month in an interview with The Washington Post that Russians "should live in their own world until they change their philosophy."Moreover, in reference to a 140-meter (460-foot) superyacht that was moored at the Italian port of Marina di Carrara and allegedly belonged to a wealthy Russian individual, Zelensky called on the Italian government to "block all [Russian] real estate, accounts and yachts, from the Scheherazade to the smallest ones" back in March.Since the beginning of Moscow's military operation, all direct flights between the EU and Russia have been canceled. On Wednesday, the EU terminated a bilateral visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The ban limits the number of new EU visas available to Russian citizens without completely banning travel.The Ukrainian president and his inner circle reportedly own a huge portfolio of overseas homes and assets, including many pricey residences in London, in addition to Zelensky's Tuscan villa.

