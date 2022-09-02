https://sputniknews.com/20220902/sourt-docs-fbi-recovered-empty-folders-with-classified-banners-in-trump-residence-1100321516.html

Сourt Docs: FBI Recovered Empty Folders With Classified Banners in Trump Residence

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The FBI recovered 48 empty folders with classified’ banners during its raid of former US President Trump’s residence in Florida in... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

The inventory, which was previously under seal and made public on Friday, outlines the general types of items in 33 boxes of documents taken from an office and a storage room in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It mentions 48 "empty folders with ‘classified’ banners" across four boxes, as well as 28 empty folders that were labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide.”However, it is unclear what materials were previously placed in the folders.The inventory also revealed that Trump intermingled classified and unclassified materials in boxes at Mar-a-Lago.The FBI publicized an inventory last month from its raid on Trump's residence that noted 11 sets of classified documents.Trump has denied having classified documents and criticized the raid as being done by a politicized FBI and Justice Department to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

