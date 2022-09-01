South Africa’s Ramaphosa Praises Support Provided by Soviet Union
© Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин/
The Soviet Union was a consistent opponent of apartheid and participated in codifying 1969's Convention on the Suppression of Racial Discrimination. In 1986, the Soviet Union hosted the ruling African National Congress’ President Oliver Tambo and former President Thabo Mbeki for talks in Moscow on the struggle against apartheid.
On Wednesday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his country is greatly indebted to the support provided to it by the Soviet Union.
“In support of our own liberation, Mikhail Gorbachev sustained the Soviet Union’s support for our struggle in the critical period that led to the unbanning of the liberation movement and our transition to democracy,” Ramaphosa said.
His remark was part of a message of condolence after the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, Nobel Laureate and last leader of the Soviet Union.
Ramaphosa added that before South Africa held its first democratic election, Gorbachev hosted the ruling African National Congress’ President Oliver Tambo and former President Thabo Mbeki for talks in Moscow on the struggle against apartheid.
“Mikhail Gorbachev was a statesman who was able to balance his love for his country and the advancement of its interests with the vision of a world in which conflict was reduced and humanity was able to live in conditions of peace and tolerance,” Ramaphosa said.
Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairman also sent his condolences.
Mikhail #Gorbachev, as leader of the then Soviet Union, set in motion a process that ended the Cold War, and changed the course of History. A unique leader. May his soul rest in peace.— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) August 31, 2022
Mikhail Gorbachev died at the age of 91 after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow after a public funeral on Saturday.
Gorbachev has been revered around the world for successfully negotiating a nuclear arms reduction pact with former US president Ronald Reagan and helping bring an end to the Cold War while he was in power between 1985 and 1991. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for playing the leading role in the "radical changes in East-West relations".
Gorbachev has been revered around the world for successfully negotiating a nuclear arms reduction pact with former US president Ronald Reagan and helping bring an end to the Cold War while he was in power between 1985 and 1991. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for playing the leading role in the "radical changes in East-West relations".
In December 1991, the Republic of South Africa became the first state on the continent to recognize the state sovereignty of Russia, and on 30 December, Russia as a successor state of the Soviet Union. On 28 February 1992, a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations at embassy level was signed in Pretoria.