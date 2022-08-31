International
BREAKING: Kremlin Says European Sanctions Led to Suspension of Nord Stream
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/gorbachov-was-a-politician-who-had-huge-impact-on-world-history---putin-1100209940.html
Gorbachev Was a Politician Who Had Huge Impact on World History - Putin
Gorbachev Was a Politician Who Had Huge Impact on World History - Putin
Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday. 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T08:38+0000
2022-08-31T09:02+0000
russia
mikhail gorbachev
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100199597_0:275:2047:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_48de37fa7b13c3c57b43a66f3c6a61b2.jpg
Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician who had a huge impact on world history, said Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a letter of condolence, published by the Kremlin.Gorbachev died in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.The first and last president of the USSR understood that reforms were necessary, and sought to offer his own solutions to urgent problems, added the Russian president.Vladimir Putin also underscored the social, charitable and educational projects that Gorbachev had been conducting in recent years.The death of the former President of the USSR was announced on Tuesday by the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Shortly after the news of his passing, the Russian President's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin would send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends.Mikhail Gorbachev sincerely wanted to believe that the Cold War would end and an eternal ‘romantic period’ with the collective West, as we call it, would arrive, but this did not happen, said Dmitry Peskov, speaking at the online Knowledge forum.“Many argue about the role he played, but the fact that he was an extraordinary person, a unique person is unequivocal,” Peskov stated.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/mikhail-gorbachev-dead-at-92-after-being-diagnosed-with-serious-illness-1100193080.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100199597_0:83:2047:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_3658d22ffec0c3f67122b1580837ba83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mikhail gorbachev, vladimir putin
mikhail gorbachev, vladimir putin

Gorbachev Was a Politician Who Had Huge Impact on World History - Putin

08:38 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 31.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir RodionovOn this April 1, 1989 file photo Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev pointing at a photographer during his official visit to Cuba in Havana, Cuba.
On this April 1, 1989 file photo Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev pointing at a photographer during his official visit to Cuba in Havana, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.
Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician who had a huge impact on world history, said Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a letter of condolence, published by the Kremlin.
"Please accept our deep condolences on the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history," Putin said.
Gorbachev died in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.
The first and last president of the USSR understood that reforms were necessary, and sought to offer his own solutions to urgent problems, added the Russian president.
In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attends the Moscow premier of a film made by Werner Herzog and British filmmaker Andre Singer based on their conversations, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Russia
Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91 After Being Diagnosed With Serious Illness - Central Clinical Hospital
Yesterday, 20:26 GMT
Vladimir Putin also underscored the social, charitable and educational projects that Gorbachev had been conducting in recent years.
The death of the former President of the USSR was announced on Tuesday by the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Shortly after the news of his passing, the Russian President's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin would send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends.
Mikhail Gorbachev sincerely wanted to believe that the Cold War would end and an eternal ‘romantic period’ with the collective West, as we call it, would arrive, but this did not happen, said Dmitry Peskov, speaking at the online Knowledge forum.
“Many argue about the role he played, but the fact that he was an extraordinary person, a unique person is unequivocal,” Peskov stated.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала