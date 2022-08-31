https://sputniknews.com/20220831/europes-energy-crisis-will-cost-lives-this-winter-1100198335.html

Europe's Energy Crisis Will Cost Lives This Winter

Europe's Energy Crisis Will Cost Lives This Winter

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mikhail Gorbachev passing away at the age of 91, and rent in America... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Ilhan Omar, Immigration is an Issue in Many Countries, and Americans Possibly Becoming Negative on ImmigrationTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Hunter Biden is the Money Mule for the Biden Family, The FBI Cover-Up Political Corruption, and Ashley Biden's DiaryIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrew Arthur about Democrats being upset with Biden's immigration policies, Americans turning negative on immigration, and assimilation. Andrew discussed the Biden administration's issue with the term 'assimilation' and government services for illegal migrants in America. Andrew explained where immigration ranks with voters and the importance of freedom of speech in America.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Mark Zuckerberg interview, the FBI going after James O'Keefe, and America becoming a totalitarian state. Tyler spoke about the Joe Rogan interview with Mark Zuckerberg and how the FBI protected Joe Biden's corruption. Tyler talked about his encounters with the Biden family and the FBI's involvement with the Ashley Biden diary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

